Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 28

A soldier was found lying seriously injured near the Darapur railway crossing in Tanda. He was reportedly thrown out of the moving train after he protested against the three accused who were allegedly tampering with the luggage of passengers on the train.

The Armyman was admitted to the Government Hospital in Tanda in a critical condition. He was referred to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital in view of his serious condition. Seriously injured Sachin Sharma, a resident of Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh) said he was going from Ambala to Jammu. When he woke up at around 3 am, he saw three persons rummaging in the luggage of passengers. The accused also tried to pick up his bag. When he objected to this, all three of them attacked him. They thrashed him and pushed him off the moving train. When the people who went for the morning walk saw him lying in an injured condition, they admitted him to the Civil Hospital, Tanda. Later, in view of his critical condition, he was referred to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital. The Government Railway Police was probing the matter.