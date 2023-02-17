Solve ash problem at earliest, power plant management told

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 16

To ensure that the issue of the emanation of ash from a biomass-based power plant is resolved in a time bound manner, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa today visited the plant site.

Reviewing the installation of the wet scrubber, he directed the power plant management to complete the installation of the pollution control measures in a time-bound manner.

Interacting with the press on the mill premises, Randhawa said the foundation work on which the wet scrubber has to be placed is ready, but due to a delay in the transportation of wet scrubber from Pune, the installation process may take some more time.

The Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by the ADC (G) Rajiv Verma and Nawanshahr SDM Major Dr Shivraj Singh Bal, said that earlier, the deadline was February 18, but due to a delay in the transportation of the main component, the wet scrubber, it would take a week and a half more to complete the work.

Making an appeal to the Nawanshahr residents, NPS Randhawa said the administration is more concerned about the health hazards caused due to the ash and that a permanent solution to the problem is on the cards. He urged the residents to bear with the problem for a few more days.