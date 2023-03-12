Solve ash problem at the earliest, activists urge Nawanshahr DC

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 11

Activists of the Lok Sangharsh Manch (the body constituted to fight against the problem of emanating ash from the co-generation power plant situated on the premises of Sugar Mill here), visited the power plant to take stock of the repair work currently underway.

They said though the Deputy Commissioner had been making recurring promises for the past couple of months regarding the permanent solution to the problem, the repair as well as installation work of wet scrubber is going on at a snail’s pace.

Manch convener Jasbir Deep slammed the district administration for endorsing false promises being made by the power plant management instead of taking a punitive action against the errant management. When the Nawanshahr DC recently visited the power plant, he made a promise of resolving the issue permanently by February 28. However, nothing concrete has been done so far.

The manch activists alleged that instead of ameliorating the sufferings of the residents due to the emanating ash, the DC has just been safeguarding the interests of the errant management of the power plant.

Manch leaders jointly said they had decided to convene a meeting of residents at Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Banga Road, here at 3 pm on Sunday to chalk out the further course of action.

They added that they have held a number of protests and even gheraoed the plant in the past couple of months to press the district administration to solve the problem. However, nothing has been done except recurring time-bound assurances by the district administration for solving the problem permanently, they said.