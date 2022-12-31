Solve ash problem by January 5, plant management told

Nawanshahr, December 30

Fixing January 5 as the deadline to resolve the problem of ash emanating from the co-generation plant situated on the premises of local Cooperative Sugar Mill, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rajiv Verma on Friday issued a warning to the management of Nawanshahar Power Private Limited to address the issue otherwise face the music.

During a meeting with the management of the plant, the ADC said considering the hardship of the residents, a notice has already been issued to the management of the plant on December 21 under Section 133 of CrPC by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Major Shivraj Singh Ball. Responding to the notice, it was reported that there was a problem in the ESP unit of the plant, which would be resolved by January 5.

Plant’s vice-president (operations) S Bandhopadhyay and site incharge VK Chhajad were specially called today.

The ADC said it had been made clear to both the officials that if no permanent solution was devised to the ash coming out of the plant shortly, then the Nawanshahar SDM will issue the necessary prohibitory instructions under Section 133 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

According to ADC Verma, Punjab Pollution Control Board and Nawanshahr Tehsildar Sarvesh Rajan have been asked by the district administration to take stock of the situation and submit a report.

Nawanshahr ADC warns of action