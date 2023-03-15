Solve sewage issue at earliest: Jalandhar Residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

The residents of Baldev Nagar, along with BJP leaders, handed over a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish over the issue of blocked sewage and dirty water coming out of the taps.

Gurpreet Singh Virdi, president, BJP mandal No.3, informed the Commissioner that the sewerage system in the area was completely blocked and the residents were suffering a lot. He, along with the residents, also explained how the dirty water was a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

They also shared how they had been facing the same situation every year and were fed up with the situation. “We request you to please look into the situation or otherwise we would be left in the lurch,” he said.

The BJP leaders said the situation was pathetic in the city and gave an ultimatum to the MC. “If nothing is done to salvage the situation, we will burn the effigies of the government,” the leaders said.