Sonalika launches winter care drive, distributes warm clothes to students

In a remarkable step under its CSR initiatives, Sonalika Group has launched the Sonalika Winter Care Drive to provide much-needed warmth to children in government schools during the cold winter months.

The drive aims to encourage educational facilities while distributing warm clothing to children in need. As part of this initiative, nearly 10,000 students in government schools in Hoshiarpur will receive phase-wise distributions of innerwear, warmers, shoes, socks, and woollen caps.

The project was officially inaugurated today at Railway Mandi Girls Senior Secondary Smart School under the leadership of Sonalika Group’s vice chairman, Amrit Sagar Mittal, with Sangeeta Mittal, a renowned spiritual guide and social worker, as the brand ambassador. During the ceremony, local MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain graced the occasion as the chief guests.

The event kicked off with the release of balloons into the sky, symbolizing the warmth and hope Sonalika aims to spread. District Education Officer Elementary, Harjinder Kaur, welcomed the esteemed guests. MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa praised the efforts of Sonalika Group in serving society and acknowledged the unmatched dedication of Amrit Sagar Mittal and Sangeeta Mittal. He emphasised that their constant support for the community, whether in financial aid or contributions, has been exemplary.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain also lauded the Winter Care Drive, stating that the distribution of warm clothes and shoes to schoolchildren during this cold season is a much-needed and commendable initiative.

As Sangeeta Mittal addressed the gathering, the children enthusiastically chanted, “Sonalika saves us from the cold, Sonalika always supports!” She encouraged the students to work hard and develop their talents, as student life is the time to enhance skills and make a mark in society.

School Principal Rajan Arora thanked the Sonalika Group for their generous contribution and presented mementos to the guests. Mementos were also given to MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain by the Sonalika CSR team.

Following the event at Railway Mandi School, the Sonalika CSR team visited various village schools to distribute warmers. The team will continue its efforts over the next few days to achieve the goals of the first phase of the project.