Sonalika MD joins PM’s luncheon for Liechtenstein prince

Sonalika International Tractors Ltd managing director Deepak Mittal was among the distinguished industrialists invited to a high-level official luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in honour of Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The special invitation to Mittal is being viewed as significant in the context of growing trade and economic cooperation between India and Liechtenstein under the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

Advertisement

The visit of Hereditary Prince Alois, accompanied by a high-level delegation of leading European industrialists, underscores the strengthening economic and strategic ties between India and Liechtenstein.

Advertisement

Following the implementation of the landmark India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, high-level discussions have focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, industrial technology, sustainable development and cross-border enterprise investment.

The presence of prominent Indian industrialists, including Mittal, at the special luncheon highlighted the important role of the private sector in promoting bilateral trade, strengthening technological partnerships and building stronger commercial bridges between India and Central European economies.

Advertisement

Mittal’s participation in the high-profile engagement is considered significant for the Indian manufacturing sector, particularly in the context of expanding international business partnerships and fostering industrial cooperation.