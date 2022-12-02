Soon after Punjab minister Meet Hayer's visit, AAP workers fight in Phagwara

Phagwara, December 1
Two factions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) indulged in a violent clash immediately after the visit of Cabinet Minister Meet Hayer this afternoon.
As soon as the minister departed from Phagwara, AAP activists indulged in a heated exchange which turned violent. Two AAP activists Jagjit Singh Sahbhi and Lovely Sharma were injured.
It was learnt that senior AAP leaders, including district president Lalit Saklani, were also present on the occasion. Sahbi belongs to the Santosh Kumar Gogi group and Lovely is associated with Harji Mann (son of AAP Leader Joginder Singh Mann) group. Both injured were admitted in Civil Hospital, Phagwara.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...