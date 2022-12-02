Soon after Punjab minister Meet Hayer's visit, AAP workers fight in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 1

Two factions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) indulged in a violent clash immediately after the visit of Cabinet Minister Meet Hayer this afternoon.

As soon as the minister departed from Phagwara, AAP activists indulged in a heated exchange which turned violent. Two AAP activists Jagjit Singh Sahbhi and Lovely Sharma were injured.

An injured AAP activist gets the treatment at Phagwara hospital.

It was learnt that senior AAP leaders, including district president Lalit Saklani, were also present on the occasion. Sahbi belongs to the Santosh Kumar Gogi group and Lovely is associated with Harji Mann (son of AAP Leader Joginder Singh Mann) group. Both injured were admitted in Civil Hospital, Phagwara.