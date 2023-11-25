Soon, integrated public health lab for better care at Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 24

To bolster healthcare infrastructure and surveillance system for communicable and non-communicable diseases, an integrated public health lab will be established in the precincts of the Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Civil Hospital.

Finalising the location for the lab, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the facility would provide comprehensive services including infectious disease diagnostics along with microbiology, virology, and pathology, all combined under one roof.

The DC took stock of various sites in the Civil Hospital and finalised a location near the mortuary. He asked the Public Works Department Executive Engineer BS Tuli and Civil Hospital officials to prepare a proposal along with designs so that the file could be forwarded to the government for funds. He said lab would offer accurate and timely data for analysis, research, information, and policy decisions to detect and prevent health hazards in real-time.

Besides, the DC took stock of the progress of upcoming 100-bedded five-storey critical care unit (CCU) to be constructed at the existing Civil Surgeon Office and said the construction work would commence soon. He also asked the PWD to preserve the trees as much as possible during the execution of the projects.

Later, Sarangal also visited the Civil Hospital and inspected the emergency and reception counter areas. He asked the PWD department to explore the possibilities of constructing multi-level parking for the hospitals’ staff and visitors to decongest outer area of hospital.

He said the Punjab Government led by CM Bhagwant Mann was committed to boosting the health infrastructure of the government hospitals to provide quality medical services to the people.