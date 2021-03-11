Soon, Khatkar Kalan to be developed as model village

Nawanshahr, May 18
Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, would be developed as model village with the administration undertaking massive development works of the cleanliness and beautification in the village.
Taking stock of the ongoing work of Thapar Model Sewage system, compost pits, playground, library, beautification of parks, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said these development works would be carried out at the cost of Rs 86 lakh and all projects would be completed within stipulated timeframe.
The works include rejuvenation of pond as Thapar Model of Rs 27.78 lakh, beautification of Mata Vidyavati Park of Rs 5 lakh, roads and streets of Rs 20 lakh, underground pipeline of Rs 24 lakh, vermi composts pits of Rs 40,000, solar irrigation system and others.
The DC said construction of many projects have already been initiated and for some, the administration has approached state government for more funds for timely completion and ensuring complete facelift of Khatkar Kalan.
He also asked the officials to ensure opening of library from 9 am to 5 pm daily so that visitors can read the historical books of independence movement and life of freedom fighters.
He also said the administration was also on final stage to identify 10 farm houses under farm tourism scheme at Khatkar Kalan to promote tourism. He said that visitors would be provided home cooked food, comfortable accommodation, hygienic clean environment and would have glimpse of rural Punjab at a minimal cost.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...