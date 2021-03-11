Soon, Khatkar Kalan to be developed as model village

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 18

Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, would be developed as model village with the administration undertaking massive development works of the cleanliness and beautification in the village.

Taking stock of the ongoing work of Thapar Model Sewage system, compost pits, playground, library, beautification of parks, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said these development works would be carried out at the cost of Rs 86 lakh and all projects would be completed within stipulated timeframe.

The works include rejuvenation of pond as Thapar Model of Rs 27.78 lakh, beautification of Mata Vidyavati Park of Rs 5 lakh, roads and streets of Rs 20 lakh, underground pipeline of Rs 24 lakh, vermi composts pits of Rs 40,000, solar irrigation system and others.

The DC said construction of many projects have already been initiated and for some, the administration has approached state government for more funds for timely completion and ensuring complete facelift of Khatkar Kalan.

He also asked the officials to ensure opening of library from 9 am to 5 pm daily so that visitors can read the historical books of independence movement and life of freedom fighters.

He also said the administration was also on final stage to identify 10 farm houses under farm tourism scheme at Khatkar Kalan to promote tourism. He said that visitors would be provided home cooked food, comfortable accommodation, hygienic clean environment and would have glimpse of rural Punjab at a minimal cost.