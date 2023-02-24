Soon, solar power-run processing unit at Dudian Kalan village

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, February 23

With an aim to promote crop diversification, Hoshiarpur-based Lambra Kangri Multipurpose Cooperative Society is going to set up a solar power-run processing unit at Dudian Kalan village.

Farmers in the district will now have a unit nearer to them and processing will be done at much cheaper rates. The unit will have three flour mills, rice shellers, oil expellers and four masala/pulses grinders. The total cost of the project is Rs 73 lakh and it has been approved under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme of the Ministry of Agriculture and Welfare Department. The farmers will be able to process their produce into wheat flour, maize flour, rice flour, mustard oil, and every type of spices at affordable prices.

Project manager Jaswinder Singh said: “We have a proper plan. We will start with processing and then in next phase, we plan to start marketing too”

The society operates in Lambra, Kangri, Dudiana Kalan and Baggewal villages of the district. Farmers of these villages and adjoining areas will be benefitted. Society project manager Jaswinder Singh said it would motivate the farmers to switch to other crops like mustard, turmeric, chillies, pulses, etc. “Also processing will be done at less rates than what farmers pay outside,” shared Singh.

The process includes procuring of raw materials from the farmers, and then putting it into the machine manually. Automatic processing of expelling, gridding and milling will start after which final product will be ready. “We have a proper plan. We will start with processing and then in next phase we plan to start marketing too,” Singh said. The unit will be built on 13 marla at Dadiana Kalan village. Tenders will be floated soon to complete the project at the earliest.

The society was established in 1920 by the forefathers of Jaswinder Singh. The society, since then, has been working for the welfare of the people in this area. IAS (retd) Kahn Singh Pannu has adopted the society. One of the major works that the society has done is founding of a biogas plant in the village. With it’s help, dwellers have been able to shun LPG cylinders and are using biogas instead. In another project, the society has been using rice husk ash to purify water.