Sort out ash problem in time-bound manner: DC

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahar, January 11

In order to resolve the issue of co-generation power plant ash, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa today asked the power plant authorities to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner otherwise the Punjab Pollution Control Board would take action.

He said the district administration could not compromise with the health issue of local residents, who have been facing multiple problems due to the problem of ash emanating from the bio-mass based power plant situated on the sugar mill premises.

Nawanshahar Power Private Limited Director YS Bains, who was present in the meeting, informed the administration and residents that the requisite part to control the ash has been ordered after the unsuccessful repair works done on the previous days. The Deputy Commissioner asked the plant authorities to arrange the part (ESP-ACPD) and replace it by next meeting called on January 17.

On the other side, the DC asked the Cooperative Sugar Mill GM Surinder Pal to coordinate with Sugarfed over sugarcane brought by the farmers in case of shut down of mill due to the power plant.

City residents were being represented by Bar Association president Paramjit Singh Bakshi, Jasbeer Deep, Kulwinder Singh Waraich, Parveen Bhatia, Ashwani Joshi and others. Officers and prominent persons present in the meeting included ADC (G) Rajiv Verma, SDM Nawanshahr and Banga, Major Dr Shivraj Singh Ball, DSP Ranjit Singh Badesha, XENs of the Powercom and PPCB, board of directors of sugar mill, AAP district secretary Gagan Agnihotri and others.