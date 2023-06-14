Sown before schedule, paddy ploughed by Agriculture Dept

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 13

As a farmer from the Sultanpur Lodhi area had sown his paddy ahead of the schedule announced by the state government, officials of the Agriculture Department got the fields ploughed using a tractor and destroyed the crop.

The case pertains to the fields of farmer Surinder Singh of Machhijoa village. Agriculture Department official Parminder Kumar said as per the schedule announced by the state government, sowing of paddy is to start from June 19. Since the farmer had not followed the directives of the department and the state government, the office had to act against him and set a lesson for other farmers of the district too.

The farmer, however, maintained that sowing paddy around the same schedule in the district becomes very difficult as the availability of labour becomes an issue. “We do not get labour at that time as every farmer wants to sow the crop within the first few days of the start of the scheduled time. To avoid that hassle, I had sown my crop just a week ahead and faced a complete loss,” he rued.