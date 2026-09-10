SP inspects busy markets in Phagwara, warns against road encroachments

Superintendent of Police (SP) Major Singh Dhadda inspected several busy markets in the city and warned that strict action would be taken against vendors and others found occupying roads or obstructing the smooth flow of traffic.

During his visit to Sarai Road, Cinema Road and Gaushala Road, the SP reviewed the traffic situation and interacted with members of various market associations. He observed that rehri-farhis and roadside stalls were causing inconvenience to commuters and contributing to traffic congestion.

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The SP said unauthorised encroachments could not be allowed at the cost of public convenience and smooth traffic movement. He said the police would soon convene a meeting with rehri-farhi operators and issue clear instructions to keep the roads free of encroachments.

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He warned that despite the directions, any vendor or other person found encroaching upon roads would face appropriate legal action.

During the inspection, the SP also noted a shortage of CCTV cameras and inadequate lighting at several locations in the market areas. He said efforts would be made to address these shortcomings and strengthen security and surveillance.

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He further said the police would prepare a comprehensive plan to ease traffic congestion in the city. Members of the market associations, including Harbans Lal, Bobby Chamm, Jagmohan and Madan Mohan Khattar, were present during the inspection. They apprised the SP of various issues being faced by traders and the public in the market areas.