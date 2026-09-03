Spain-returned youth found dead in Sultanpur Lodhi village

Panic gripped Sarai Jattan village near Sultanpur Lodhi after the body of a young man was found under mysterious circumstances inside a house in the village. The deceased has been identified as Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Talwandi Chaudhrian.

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Arshdeep had reportedly returned from Spain a few days ago. On receiving information, the Sultanpur Lodhi police reached the spot, inspected the scene and took the body into custody.

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The police have sent the body for the post-mortem examination. The exact circumstances and cause of death remain unclear and it has not been established whether the youth died of natural causes or due to any other reason.

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Police officials said the actual cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem report is received. Investigators are questioning people in the vicinity and examining various aspects of the incident to determine what led to the death.

The incident has left the deceased’s family and residents of the village in a state of grief.