Special arrangements for 11,696 PwD voters: DC

Jalandhar, February 13
DC-cum-District Election Officer Jalandhar Ghanshyan Thori on Sunday said the district administration would make special arrangements to facilitate 11,696 Person with Disability (PwD) voters in the district on February 20.
The DC said a total of 11,696 PwD voters have been enrolled by the administration in Jalandhar, adding that they would make elaborate arrangements at 1,975 polling booths on the poll day.
To facilitate voters, the administration has launched a PwD mobile app through which voters can seek assistance from the district administration. Thori said the administration would deploy campus ambassadors appointed under SVEEP and volunteers of the NSS and cadets of NCC to assist the PwD voters.
To get any sort of assistance at the polling booths, the voters could apply by downloading the PwD app or by calling on 1950. —
