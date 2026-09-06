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Home / Jalandhar / Special camps at all polling booths today to facilitate voters

Special camps at all polling booths today to facilitate voters

Citizens can avail electoral services from 10 am to 4 pm; special focus on young, first-time and PwD voters

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Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:31 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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To facilitate citizens in availing electoral services and ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls, special camps will be organised at all polling booths across Kapurthala district on Sunday, (September 6), from 10 am to 4 pm under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of electoral rolls.

As per the directions of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, all booth- level officers (BLOs) will remain available at their respective polling booths throughout the camp to assist citizens with electoral services and encourage maximum participation in the revision process. During the camps, eligible citizens will be facilitated in filling Form-6, Form-6A and Form-8 along with the requisite and supporting documents. Citizens requiring corrections or updation in their electoral details can also approach the BLOs for assistance.

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A special focus will be laid on 18 to 19-year-old youths, particularly first-time voters, to ensure that all eligible young citizens are enrolled in the electoral rolls. The Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will also be given special assistance, with BLOs facilitating them in submitting Form-8 for marking their PwD status in the electoral rolls.

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