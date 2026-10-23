Special camps at Hoshiarpur polling booths on October 24

Special camps under the Special Summary Revision-2026 of electoral rolls will be held at all polling booths in Hoshiarpur district on October 24 from 3 pm to 5 pm, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aashika Jain said on Wednesday.

She said the schedule had been revised as the camps were earlier scheduled for October 25 from 10 am to 4 pm. Booth level officers (BLOs) have been directed to remain present at their respective polling booths to receive claims and objections related to electoral rolls.

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BLO supervisors will assist the officers, while inspections will be conducted by the concerned authorities with the support of Assistant Electoral Registration Officers.

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Heads of schools and offices housing polling booths have been directed to keep their premises open and provide necessary furniture and facilities for the camps.

Jain said help desks at the Assembly constituency-level, established from October 19 for 10 days, would continue to help voters check their electoral status. Weekly lists of claims and objections will also be shared with recognised political parties.

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She urged voters to visit their respective polling booths to verify their names and other details in the electoral rolls and submit claims or objections, wherever required.