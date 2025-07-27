DT
Home / Jalandhar / Special camps to be held for enlisting differently-abled, a citizen voters

Special camps to be held for enlisting differently-abled, a citizen voters

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:35 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Jasbir Singh, who is also the District SVEEP Nodal Officer, held a meeting of the District Monitoring Committee regarding “Accessible Election” to make the election process more easy for the specially-abled and senior citizen voters.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, while presiding over the meeting, said that persons with disabilities, who are not yet registered in the voter list, should be identified and included. Special camps should be organised to include such voters in the list, he said, adding that special training will also be provided to NCC, NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendras and NGOs for the convenience of specially-abled and senior citizen voters.

Jasbir Singh said the facility of home voting was being provided to voters above 85 years of age and the specially-abled should be further encouraged.

He said the specially-abled voters must be made aware of their right to vote through the District SVEEP icon, so that maximum participation of ‘Divyang’ (persons with disabilities) voters in the democratic process can be ensured.

The ADC directed the BLOs to conduct a door-to-door survey for Divyang voters. He said these voters should be made aware of the maximum use of the special application ‘Saksham ECI’ developed by the Election Commission.

He said no disabled person and senior citizen should be deprived of registration in the voter lists. On the occasion, detailed discussions were held with the committee members regarding separate queues for disabled voters, home voting facility, wheelchair and ramp, transport facility to bring them from home to the polling station and to drop them back home after voting etc.

