Special cancer detection camp

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 21

To make the general public, especially the womenfolk, aware about breast and cervical cancer, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Jalandhar, organised a special cancer detection and prevention camp at the venue of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav exhibition at the Digital Library today.

The camp was organised in close coordination with Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and Assistant Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar.

Rajesh Bali, Field Publicity Officer, CBC, said a special cancer detection van has been called from the Rotary Club for the cause. He said all the expenses had been borne by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.