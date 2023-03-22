Special cancer detection camp

Hoshiarpur, March 21
To make the general public, especially the womenfolk, aware about breast and cervical cancer, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Jalandhar, organised a special cancer detection and prevention camp at the venue of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav exhibition at the Digital Library today.
The camp was organised in close coordination with Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and Assistant Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar.
Rajesh Bali, Field Publicity Officer, CBC, said a special cancer detection van has been called from the Rotary Club for the cause. He said all the expenses had been borne by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Nara...
Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800...