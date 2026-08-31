Special cleanliness drive held under Mission Clean Punjab in Nawanshahr

A special cleanliness drive was conducted at Valmiki Mohalla in Nawanshahr under the Mission Clean Punjab campaign. The drive was led by constituency in-charge Jaspreet Singh Robi Kang.

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As part of the campaign, teams of the Municipal Council (MC) cleaned streets and drains and removed accumulated garbage from the locality. Kang inspected the ongoing sanitation work and interacted with sanitation workers, urging them to carry out their duties efficiently and ensure that cleanliness standards were maintained.

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Speaking on the occasion, Kang said the Punjab Government was committed to making the state clean, hygienic and free from garbage. He said Mission Clean Punjab was not merely a government initiative but a collective responsibility that required the active participation of every citizen.

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“The special cleanliness campaign, which began across the state on August 29, will continue for 10 days until September 7. During this period, special attention will be given to ensuring cleanliness across all wards, localities, markets and public places in the city,” he said.

He said the key objectives of the campaign were to make cities cleaner and garbage-free, ensure proper drainage of sewage and wastewater, prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of diseases, and create greater public awareness about cleanliness and sanitation.

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Kang stressed that collective efforts by the administration, civic authorities and residents were essential to building a greener, cleaner and more vibrant Punjab.

Appealing to residents to actively support the campaign, Kang urged them not to dump garbage indiscriminately and to keep wet and dry waste separate. He also called upon residents to cooperate with the district administration and civic authorities in maintaining cleanliness across the city. Manish Kumar, Executive Officer of the Nawanshahr Municipal Council, was also present on the occasion.