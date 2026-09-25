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Home / Jalandhar / Special free screening of ‘Hanuman Ansh’ held in Phagwara

Special free screening of ‘Hanuman Ansh’ held in Phagwara

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 12:05 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Shobhinav Satya in "Hanuman Ansh'
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A special free screening of the much-publicised film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ was organised at Prime Cinema in Phagwara by social worker Raj Kumar Mattu. A large number of devotees and city residents participated enthusiastically in the screening and watched the film.

The film presents religious and emotional aspects associated with Lord Hanuman along with social and cultural messages, providing viewers an opportunity to engage with its themes beyond entertainment. The screening witnessed an encouraging response from devotees and residents who attended the special show.

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The Shri Balaji Dham Management Committee also played an important role in facilitating the event. Committee members assisted with the distribution of tickets and made arrangements to transport devotees and other viewers to Prime Cinema. Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal flagged off the bus carrying the viewers, providing additional convenience to those attending the screening.

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Raj Kumar Mattu said films carrying meaningful religious, social and cultural messages should be made accessible to a wider section of society. He said efforts should be encouraged to take such films to the public so that their constructive messages can reach more people.

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