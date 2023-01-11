Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

A special meeting has been scheduled for January 12 at the MC complex to discuss the alleged LED scam that still has not got resolved. In the recently held General House meeting, councillors took a jibe at Mayor Jagdish Raja, saying what he had done to give punishment to those who were found guilty in the alleged LED scam.

“Tusi sirf baakiya nu dikhaan vaaste committee bana li, asi dass vi ditta ki scam hai, usto baad kitta ki tusi (You formed the committee just to show others that you really wanted action; we exposed a scam, but what did you do? Nothing!” this is what Shamsher Khehra, a councillor, had said to the Mayor during the meeting.

A committee was constituted by Raja around seven months ago to probe the alleged scam in the LED project. The committee members held a meeting with MC officials who supervised the project and asked several questions from them.

Members privy to the meetings had claimed that the company involved in the LED project was allegedly given an ‘extra’ amount of Rs 7.5 crore. They further said MC officials had not been working according to the agreement.

A member of the committee questioned why action was not being taken despite the committee submitting its report. After listening to every complaint, the Mayor decided to hold a meeting on January 12 just to talk about the important issue.

