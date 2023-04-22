Specially abled couple donates blood for cause

Hoshiarpur, April 21
A physically challenged couple — Headmistress Anuradha Sharma and her husband Sandeep Sharma, who is a member of the ministerial staff in the Health Department, donated blood together at the Bhai Ghanayia Ji Charitable blood centre in Hoshiarpur.
Sandeep Sharma said his wife Anuradha Sharma was keen to donate blood on her birthday. Inspired by her, he also decided to donate blood. Anuradha has disability in the leg due to poliomyelitis and Sandeep is visually impaired. Both stressed that blood donation is a noble deed. andeep is a member of the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology
