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Home / Jalandhar / Specially-abled students showcase talent at dist-level sports meet

Specially-abled students showcase talent at dist-level sports meet

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:26 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa felicitates students at the sports meet in Hoshiarpur.
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The 70th district-level special sports meet concluded with enthusiasm at Lajwanti Stadium, Hoshiarpur, with students with special needs participating in various sporting events.

MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa inaugurated the event, organised by the Punjab Government to identify and nurture the sporting talent of children with special needs. Social worker Sanjiv Arora attended as the special guest.

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Addressing the participants, Jimpa said children with special needs were no less talented and possessed immense potential, confidence and determination to excel. What they needed was appropriate opportunities, encouragement and support to demonstrate their abilities.

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He said sports played an important role in the physical and mental development of children while helping them develop self-confidence, discipline and a positive outlook towards life. The MLA appreciated the hard work and dedication of teachers who had prepared the students for the competitions. He also acknowledged the contribution of parents, whose continuous support and encouragement helped the children achieve their goals.

Expressing hope that the participants would excel at national and international levels, he said the sports meet was a commendable initiative to promote their talent, courage and sporting spirit. Winners were honoured at the concluding ceremony. The efforts of teachers, organisers, parents, volunteers and supporting organisations were also appreciated.

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