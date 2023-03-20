Specially abled take part in sports meet in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 19

Around 140 specially abled athletes from MGN Senior Secondary School, St Joseph’s Convent School, Udaan Special School, Mother Teresa Home and Shri Durga Dass Special School participated in the Unified Sports Meet organised by the Punjab chapter of Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) in Jalandhar on Saturday.

The athletes were taught various techniques in football, basketball, baggo board and fun races were conducted on the occasion. The organisers said the event was the last one under the IG-7 project of SOB. Every participant was awarded a certificate and medal to motivate them and boost their morale.

Nanaki Singh of SOB Punjab said the objective of the project is to make all members of society accept, respect and recognise the hidden potential in these children so that they also have equal opportunities, and chances to grow.