Speed up Adampur airport project: DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 14

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh today directed officials concerned to speed up the pace of the Adampur Civil Airport Terminal project.

The DC said the construction of the terminal link taxi track could only be initiated after getting permission from a competent air force authority.

The DC noted, “The construction of the Adampur Civil Airport is in its last leg— being carried out at an outlay of Rs 125 crore.” He added that the pending work would also be completed within a stipulated time-frame. The DC asked the Land Acquisition Collector to expedite the process of land acquisition.