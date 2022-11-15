Speed up Adampur airport project: DC

Jalandhar, November 14
Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh today directed officials concerned to speed up the pace of the Adampur Civil Airport Terminal project.
The DC said the construction of the terminal link taxi track could only be initiated after getting permission from a competent air force authority.
The DC noted, “The construction of the Adampur Civil Airport is in its last leg— being carried out at an outlay of Rs 125 crore.” He added that the pending work would also be completed within a stipulated time-frame. The DC asked the Land Acquisition Collector to expedite the process of land acquisition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...