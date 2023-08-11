Speed up land acquisition disbursements, officials told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Advisor (land acquisition) Hussan Lal and Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today stressed on the disbursement of land acquisition compensation at the earliest.

Reviewing the status of six-lane Jalandhar bypass and Amritsar-Bathinda projects at the District Administrative Complex, they asked the officials to settle the compensation cases soon to avoid further delay in these projects.

They told the officials to work in unison to speed up the work so that economic activities get a major push, besides easing out traffic congestion, promoting tourism, road safety and enhancing employment opportunities.

NHAI Advisor Hussan Lal and Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal stated that the six-lane Jalandhar bypass having a total length of 46.50 km starts from Kahlwan and ends at Kang Sabu via Sarmastpur and Madara as part of the North-South corridor decongestion in Punjab under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

They also asked SDMs concerned to personally monitor the exercise of changing mutations from the owners to the NHAI in revenue records where owners had already got awards against their property.

In the meeting, the SDMs said 77 per cent compensation amount had already been disbursed, whereas 69 per cent of the land had also been acquired under the six-lane Jalandhar bypass project. For the Amritsar-Bathinda project (15.20 km in Jalandhar), 79.35 per cent compensation had also been disbursed and 10.81 km land had also been acquired.

Sarangal ordered the formation of joint committees comprising officials from the administration and the NHAI so that these prestigious projects could be completed in a given timeframe.

Prominent among those present in the meeting included ADC (G) Major Amit Mahajan, officials of the NHAI and SDMs.

77% compensation amount disbursed

In the meeting, the SDMs said 77 per cent compensation amount had already been disbursed, whereas 69 per cent of the land had also been acquired under the six-lane Jalandhar bypass project. For the Amritsar-Bathinda project (15.20 km in Jalandhar), 79.35 per cent compensation had also been disbursed and 10.81 km land had also been acquired.