Speed up solid waste management projects, officials told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 15

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today also directed officials of the Rural Development and Panchayat Department to speed up solid waste management projects under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), Phase-II, in the district.

At a meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said funds to the tune of Rs 439 lakh had already been received for these projects in 813 villages of the district. Work on 122 projects had already been started.

Sarangal also asked officials to ensure monitoring of ongoing solid waste management projects in the villages so that they could be completed within the stipulated time, besides reviewing personally on a weekly basis.

The DC said the remaining villages would be covered under solid waste management projects as soon as possible to ensure disposal of wastage in a scientific manner after collecting it from door to door.

Taking stock of the progress of de-silting chambers being constructed for recharging village ponds, the DC asked officials to complete the work on a priority as it would help in maintaining ground water level.

The DC said an awareness campaign should be launched by involving Education, Rural Development and other departments concerned, including panchayats, so that the problem of waste disposal in the villages could be solved with the cooperation of the people.

ADC (D) Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, XEN Water Supply and Sanitation Department and all BDPOs were also present in the meeting.

