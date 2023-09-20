Speeding bus hits bike, youth killed

Garhshankar, September 19
A speeding bus hit a bike from the rear and dragged it for at least 400 feet crushing its rider on the spot. The mishap took place near Goliyan village on the Garhshankar-Hoshiarpur road.
The deceased was identified him as Manpreet Singh (32) of Bhaddi, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib district. He was going from Garhshankar to Hoshiarpur on a bike. When he reached near Goliyan village, a speeding Volvo bus of a private company hit his bike while overtaking another vehicle.
The bus driver and the attendant fled from the spot.
DSP, Garhhankar, Daljit Singh Khakh, said the vehicles had been impounded and the body of the deceased taken into custody. A case would be registered against bus driver and owner, he said. When contacted, SHO Jaipal said the deceased’s family had been informed. He said an action would be taken after registration of the case.
