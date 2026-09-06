Speeding car kills NHAI worker on Jalandhar highway

An NHAI employee was killed on the spot after a speeding car allegedly rammed into a road construction site on the Jalandhar–Phagwara highway late last night, raising concerns over road safety and the protection of workers engaged in highway maintenance and construction activities.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep, an NHAI employee deployed for road construction work. A team of NHAI workers was carrying out construction-related work near the Eastwood area of Phagwara when the speeding car suddenly crashed into the workers at the site.

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The impact of the collision was reportedly so severe that the vehicle itself sustained damage. Sandeep suffered critical injuries in the crash and died on the spot.

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The accident was noticed by passers-by, who informed the police. Acting on the information, a team from Phagwara Sadar Police Station reached the accident site and initiated an investigation. The police shifted the deceased’s body to Civil Hospital, Phagwara, for the post-mortem examination.

Police officials said the driver of the car, identified as a foreign student, was taken into custody following the accident.

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Investigating officer Rohit of Phagwara Sadar Police Station said the police received information about the accident through the control room. A police team immediately reached the spot, examined the circumstances surrounding the collision and took the car driver into custody for questioning.

The officer said statements of the family members of the deceased were also being recorded. Further legal action would be taken on the basis of the statements and evidence collected during the investigation and the findings of the police inquiry.

The fatal crash has again highlighted the risks faced by workers carrying out construction and maintenance work on busy highways, particularly during night hours.

The investigation is continuing, and further details are expected to emerge after the completion of the post-mortem examination and recording of statements of the deceased’s family members and other witnesses.