Speeding Mercedes injures pedestrian

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 3

A speeding Mercedes car hit a youth while he was trying to cross the road on foot in the Rama Mandi area here last night.

The victim, identified as Tarsem Singh, a resident of Ekta Nagar in Rama Mandi, saw the car approaching and even tried to change his way, but was hit by the speeding vehicle.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. The car driver seemed to have lost control over the vehicle.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the mishap. He was shifted to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

The SHO of the Rama Mandi police station said the car driver, identified as Rajinder, seemed to be under the influence of some intoxicants. Since airbags of the car opened, he suffered minor injuries. He has been arrested and a case under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC has been registered against him.

Coloniser dies in road accident

Jalandhar: A coloniser, Karan Gupta, died in a road accident on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. Karan was the son of businessman Rakesh Gupta, who owns a marriage palace here. Karan was returning home in his Innova SUV on Thursday night. His vehicle rammed into a truck parked near Paragpur village. He died on the spot. The Cantonment Police team reached the spot. The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination.

