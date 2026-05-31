Speeding Thar mows down 7-month pregnant woman out on late-night walk in Jalandhar

A seven-month old pregnant woman was killed and two other injured when a speeding Thar SUV rammed into them on Nakodar Nurmahal Road in Jalandhar.

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The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Kaur, 35, a resident of Noormahal. She was seven months pregnant and also had a six-year-old son.

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Out for a walk with her friends and family late on Saturday night, Manpreet was crushed by a Thar vehicle. Two of her friends, Kiran and Joginder Kaur, have sustained serious injuries. While both have been admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar, Kiran is currently said to be critical.

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Manpreet's husband, Jaspal Jassi, reported the incident to the Nurmahal police station, following which the police booked Harmeet Singh, the owner of the vehicle, who is currently absconding.

Manpreet's husband said the impact of the incident was so severe that his wife died instantly on the spot.

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Family members recounted that, after having their meal, the trio was heading out for a stroll on the Nakodar-Noormahal road — a routine they followed every day — when they were suddenly struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road near the Mishar petrol pump.

The police said the accused lives with his mother while his father is abroad. The police also raided the residence of the accused, but no one was found at the house. The Thar involved in the incident was also not at the house.

Nurmahal Station House Officer (SHO) Labh Singh said, "A complaint had been received by the police regarding the incident this morning. We are currently examining the CCTV footage. A case has been registered against the vehicle's driver, who is currently on the run. The owner will be traced soon."