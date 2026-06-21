DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Speeding truck drags car for 100 metre on Phagwara highway

Speeding truck drags car for 100 metre on Phagwara highway

Six family members escape serious injury

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:26 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Six members of a family narrowly escaped a major tragedy after a speeding container truck allegedly rammed into their car and dragged it for nearly 100 metre on National Highway-1 near Sugar Mill Chowk in Phagwara on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

The family was travelling from Amritsar to Chandigarh when the incident occurred. As their vehicle reached the Sugar Mill Chowk area, a container truck coming from behind reportedly struck the car while attempting an unsafe manoeuvre. The impact was so severe that the car was dragged along the highway for a considerable distance, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Advertisement

The occupants of the car escaped with minor injuries and shock despite the seriousness of the crash. The vehicle suffered major damage to its body and bumpers, and debris was scattered across the road.

Advertisement

On receiving information about the accident, officials of the Punjab Road Safety Force and local traffic police teams led by Inspector Aman Kumar rushed to the spot. The authorities cleared the parts of the vehicles from the roadway and restored the traffic movement, preventing a prolonged traffic disruption on the busy highway.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the collision may have occurred during an overtaking attempt involving the container truck. Police officials recorded statements from those involved and began examining the circumstances leading to the crash.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against the container truck driver under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and fix responsibility.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts