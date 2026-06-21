Speeding truck drags car for 100 metre on Phagwara highway

Six members of a family narrowly escaped a major tragedy after a speeding container truck allegedly rammed into their car and dragged it for nearly 100 metre on National Highway-1 near Sugar Mill Chowk in Phagwara on Saturday evening.

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The family was travelling from Amritsar to Chandigarh when the incident occurred. As their vehicle reached the Sugar Mill Chowk area, a container truck coming from behind reportedly struck the car while attempting an unsafe manoeuvre. The impact was so severe that the car was dragged along the highway for a considerable distance, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

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The occupants of the car escaped with minor injuries and shock despite the seriousness of the crash. The vehicle suffered major damage to its body and bumpers, and debris was scattered across the road.

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On receiving information about the accident, officials of the Punjab Road Safety Force and local traffic police teams led by Inspector Aman Kumar rushed to the spot. The authorities cleared the parts of the vehicles from the roadway and restored the traffic movement, preventing a prolonged traffic disruption on the busy highway.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the collision may have occurred during an overtaking attempt involving the container truck. Police officials recorded statements from those involved and began examining the circumstances leading to the crash.

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A case has been registered against the container truck driver under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and fix responsibility.