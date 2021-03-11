Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

A 30-year-old woman was crushed to death while three others sustained injuries when the motorcycle she was riding pillion was hit by a speeding truck near Football Chowk here this morning. The victim has been identified as Neha, a resident of New Sant Nagar in Bhargo Camp.

Previous cases Over 15 such accidents have taken place in the city in the last few months. Recently, a man in his fifties was crushed to death under the wheels of a private school bus near Rama Mandi Chowk. Prior to this, a 50-year-old man was run over by a truck at Babu Jagjivan Ram Chowk. He too was seen in the CCTV footage being dragged to some distance and crushed to death by the vehicle.

Besides, two women were also crushed to death by a speeding truck at the Chuggiti bypass on the Jalandhar-Amritsar Highway a few months ago. Also, a girl was hit by a car on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway when she was crossing the road. Despite ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads Trucks coming from different cities and states usually commute towards their destinations through the city roads. The residents alleged that accidents were increasing due to movement of heavy vehicles, but the police have failed to take any action.

As per eyewitnesses and the police, the victim along with her mother-in-law, father-in-law and three-year-old son had come to Adarsh Nagar Park for a morning walk. When they left the park around 6.40 am for their home, a speeding truck hit them from the rear near Chick-Chick food point.

While all other family members received minor injuries, Neha was crushed under the wheels of the truck. The eyewitnesses claimed that the woman got stuck in the wheels of the truck, but the driver did not apply the brakes and dragged her for about 200 metres.

Seeing the accident, passers-by ran towards the victim and her family members, but by then Neha had died and the driver had fled the spot. They said it was really scary to witness the accident as the woman’s body was torn into pieces and the spot turned into a pool of blood.

They said the family, seeing the condition of the woman’s body, felt unconscious and it were passers-by, police and mediapersons who collected the pieces of the body, wrapped them in a piece of cloth and handed over to the police for autopsy. The SHO of Police Division No. 2, Bhushan Kumar, said footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scrutinised to identify the accused. He said an FIR has been lodged and seven police teams were on task to nab the accused.

A large number of people, including victim’s family members and relatives, gathered on the road and started raising slogans against the police. They alleged that police personnel were present close to the spot where the accident happened, but they couldn’t catch the accused nor did they note down the truck number. They also blamed the police for failing to check the plying of heavy vehicles on the city roads despite the fact it has become the main cause of road accidents.

The SHO persuaded the deceased’s family by promising prompt action in the case and arrest of the accused within a day. It was only then the protesters relented and removed the blockade. Meanwhile, he also denied the allegations that the police were present close to the spot. He said the police party reached the spot after the driver had fled the scene.