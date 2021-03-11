Speeding vehicle hits car from behind, 5 injured

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

As many as five persons were severely injured after a speeding vehicle rammed into a Swift on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Saturday evening.

The accident took place late at night near Reru Chowk. The car was carrying five persons, who had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The injured were said to be in a critical condition.

According to eyewitness es, the car (PB-08DN-707) was rammed from behind by a speeding four-wheeler. The impact of the collision caused the car to lose control after which it broke the iron grills installed on the road divider.

The car was badly damaged after the accident, making it difficult for the passersby to rescue the victims. Passersbys’ reportedly smashed the windows of the wrecked car to rescue those trapped inside. The car was found to be registered in the name of Baljinder Singh, a city resident.

The injured were rushed to nearby private hospitals for treatment, where their condition is still critical, according to reports.

Meanwhile, after receiving information, the police arrived at the accident site and began an investigation. The police said the hunt was on to nab the driver of the vehicle, who escaped from the spot after the accident. They said the CCTV cameras installed nearby are being scanned to trace the vehicle.