Special invite to Pak artistes for Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 26

The 31st Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da will be held from October 30 to November 2 at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall, Jalandhar. Members of the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Committee today said this year's fair will be dedicated to movements (and their activists) struggling against fascism and capitalist forces.

The three-day mela will see a special congregation of Pakistan-based artistes and plawrights this year. The Yadgaar Hall Committee has also sent a special invite to Pak-based revolutionary Punjabi poet Baba Nazmi. The mela will be marked by the presence of rights activists and luminaries, including author Suwaran Singh Virk and rights activist Dr Navsharan Singh, Dr Amebdkar's great grandson Dr Raj Ratan Ambedkar and Himanshu Kumar among others.

Addressing mediapersons, Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Committee president Ajmer Singh said the mela would be dedicated to those movements and struggles working to help identify the multi-faceted attacks by multi-national companies and communal-fascist forces in the country.

Sending out a message of communal harmony, the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall complex will be named Mohammed Singh Azad Nagar during the three-day mela.

Informing about the performances at the mela, members said on Novemebr 1, a flag-hoisting ceremony would be held at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall. The ceremony would be conducted by committee member and author Suwaran Singh Virk.

The further programme will be marked by Amolak Singh-penned musical-theatre opera "Ghadar Da Paigham - Jari Rakhna Sangram", flag song (khande da geet), by about 100 artistes. Songs by Amrtisar's Harinder Sohal and friends will be up next.

A jatha of about a dozen singers Namdhari Darbar Bhaini Sahib will present revolutionary and Ghadar poetry.