Spl search ops across district; 700-ltr laahan, 280 intoxicating pills seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 15

Following the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, a five-hour cordon and search operation was carried out by the Jalandhar rural police at six locations falling in the periphery of the district on Tuesday.

62 women among 120 booked for peddling Garhshankar: As many as 170 police personnel, led by Inspector General, STF, RK Jaiswal conducted a six-hour-long search operation against drug peddlers in Denowal Khurd village. A case was registered against 120 drug peddlers, including 62 women, under the NDPS Act. DSP Daljit Singh Khakh said the operation was carried out between 11 am and 5 pm at Denowal Khurd, where a large number of people had been allegedly involved in drug smuggling for a long time. OC

Cops search a bag. Malkiat Singh

As many as 480 police officials, including 11 DSPs, were deployed by SSP, Jalandhar rural, Swarandeep Singh as Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, Director Anita Punj led the drive.

The teams went around the villages of Phillaur, Shahkot, Nakodar, Adampur and Kartarpur, touching all rural constituencies. They rounded up seven to eight suspects, who were later let off after investigation. The teams also recovered 700 litres of laahan along the Sutlej and destroyed it all. They also recovered 280 intoxicating tablets.

A similar operation was carried out in the city under the supervision of ADGP Ram Singh, Commissioner of Police S Boopathi and other senior police officials.

All senior officials, including DCPs, ADCPs and ACP-Rank officers along with 150 police personnel conducted a detailed search in Lakhanpal village and its surrounding areas.

The entire village and its surrounding areas were cordoned off with over 100 police personnel deployed at check posts and patrol duties. The search operation, which lasted for nearly three to four hours, remained unfruitful. No FIR was registered against anyone nor was any recovery made. The police teams rounded up seven persons on suspicion. However, they were later released after interrogation.

ADGP Ram Singh said the search operation was carried out in the city as a part of the Punjab Police’s campaign to end drug menace in the state. He said the police personnel, including senior cops, conducted detailed search operations at the locations of the peddlers and drug hotspots. “Such steps are aimed at creating deterrence and ensuring a sense of security among public,” he added.