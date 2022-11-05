SPN College all set for Panjab University youth festival

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, November 4

SPN College, Mukerian, is all set to hold the 63rd Panjab University inter-zonal youth and heritage festival from November 10 to 13. During a press conference, Principal Sameer Sharma said, “Nearly 190 colleges affiliated to Panjab University-Chandigarh are going to participate in this four-day extravaganza. More than 2,000 students will compete in as many as 65 items, including dance, music, heritage, and theatre, among others.

Sharma stressed that it is a matter of immense pride not only for the college, but also for the entire region, to hold such a grand event. “Such festivals are aimed at reviving the rural heritage of Punjab and to promote ethnic competitions leading to an increased participation of students,” he said, while adding, “The SPN fraternity will leave no stone unturned to live up to the expectations of Panjab University.” Sameer and the college managing committee expressed special gratitude to Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar.