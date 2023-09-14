Sports body fails to get invite, holds ‘Karobari Milni’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 13

Launching a scathing attack on the AAP government in state, members of the Khel Udyog Sangh Sangharsh Samiti held a ‘Karobari Milni’ among themselves.

The members said that they were not invited by the senior leaders of the government for tomorrow’s programme with the industrialists. Ravinder Dhir, a senior member of the Samiti, said the government did not allow the ones who will question them. “So, when we got to know that we were not invited, we decided to hold discussions amongst ourselves,” he said.

The members said that they had been demanding the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme to end the Inspector Raj, building of a Focal Point for the

sports industry, and the formation of an R&D centre for the sports industry, but none of the demands were met.

“Several meetings are held, but only fake promises are made, and no solution is ever provided,” he said.