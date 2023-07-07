Sports complex opened on St Soldier campus

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 6

St Soldier Group of Institutions has taken a significant step towards revolutionising sports facilities for its students with the inauguration of a cutting-edge sports complex.

Nestled within the institution’s main campus, adjacent to the Jalandhar-Amritsar bypass, the state-of-the-art facility was unveiled in the presence of distinguished guests, including Dr Sushil Mittal, Vice-Chancellor of IKG Punjab Technical University, Anil Chopra, chairman, St Soldier Group, and Sangeeta Chopra, vice chairperson.

While taking a round of the complex, VC Dr Sushil Mittal commended the institution for its visionary approach, emphasising the significance of advanced training facilities for athletes in the rapidly evolving world of sports.

Chairman Anil Chopra highlighted that the facilities were not exclusive to St Soldier Group’s students but also open to other educational institutions, schools, and individuals who aspire to excel in sports.

Spanning an impressive area of 45,050 square feet, the complex includes a swimming pool, an open-air theatre, dedicated spaces for lawn tennis, badminton, yoga, and meditation. Furthermore, the complex boasts an athletics track, a volleyball court, a cricket ground adhering to BCCI standards, a fully-equipped gymnasium, and specialised areas for boxing, wrestling, kabaddi and judo.

Sangeeta Chopra reiterated that with the right guidance and training in fitness and sports, students have the potential not only to shape successful futures for themselves but also to bring pride to their parents, the institution, and the nation by achieving excellence in national and international sporting arenas.