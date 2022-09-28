Sports events to mark 115th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 27

Several sports events will be held on Wednesday commemorating the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. A hockey match will be played at the local Surjit Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park.

Hockey, soccer matches planned Hockey match will be played at Surjit Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park; football match in Nawanshahr; and a cycle rally will be organised in Kapurthala Players of Surjit Hockey Academy, who won a silver medal in the age group of 14 years in the district during ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’, will also be honoured

The district administration and Surjit Hockey Society, Jalandhar, will jointly organise an exhibition hockey match between Punjab and Sindh Bank and Surjit Hockey Academy at 5.45 pm at six-a-side astroturf hockey ground, Surjit Hockey Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, who is also the president of Surjit Hockey Society, said on the occasion, the players of Surjit Hockey Academy, who won a silver medal in the age group of 14 years in the district during ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’, would also be honoured.

The Daily Morning Club is also going to hold a football match to celebrate the day in Nawanshahr.

Be it birthday, marriage anniversary or getting a new job, club members adopt a unique way to celebrate it. They cut no cakes and blow no candles, but play football to celebrate every occasion.

Started by coaches Sukhdev Singh and Inderjeet Singh and other sports lovers, the club provides a platform for soccer players to come and practice their sport.

The reason why they do this is to encourage the spectators to adopt sports in their lives. The club is known to motivate those who are into drugs to join the club and then change their lives forever.

Tarsem Lal, one of the members said that when they could celebrate their personal events by playing football, then why not celebrate this big day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh by dedicating a football match.

Lal motivates youths, who have fallen prey to drugs, to come and play football with them. He shared that at present three youths who indulged in drugs had joined them.

In Kapurthala, to pay rich tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, a cycle rally will be organised at 6 am from the DC chowk.