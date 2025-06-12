Aiming to restore Jalandhar’s legacy as the 'Sports Capital of India,' Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for setting up of a Sports Hub at Burlton Park in Jalandhar.

The cricket stadium in the park used to be the venue of international-level cricket matches till 1994. Till 2006, the hockey stadium inside the park has been the venue for the India-Pakistan series. Since 2008, the dug-up cricket stadium and other facilities had been waiting to be re-developed.

Chief Executive Officer of the Olympian Surjit Hockey Society Iqbal Singh Sandhu said, "A new international-standard hockey turf which has been planned at the Burlton Park will give a big boost to the trainees. Nearly 150-200 youth are being trained in hockey daily. With just one turf, these trainees have a long-waiting time to practice with the ball on the ground. The second turf that we currently have is basically for warming up of players. It is smaller in size and is a five-a-side turf which can be used for shorter and new formats of hockey being played now".

An executive member of the Cricket Association and former Mayor Rakesh Rathour said, "We hope that the cricket stadium is built on international standards as claimed by the AAP leaders. Mohali already is a busy stadium. So if the IPL and international matches will be held in Jalandhar, it will boost the sports trade here too."

As Mann authorised cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh to think of a new name to change the British-era name, it aroused everyone's curiosity on how it got its name. As per the historians, the Burlton Park was named after Major David Burlton, who was a British commander and was instrumental in establishing Jalandhar. Interestingly, the Burlton Park has also been the venue for shooting of old Bollywood movies like 'Pardes' and 'Mera Gaon Mera Des'. The stadium was earlier also called Gandhi Stadium and Bishan Singh Bedi Stadium but again remains popular as the Burlton Park.

Cricketer Bhajji, who has practised in the grounds, before making it to the Indian squad, has suggested that the park be named after legendary sports personalities like Dara Singh and Milkha Singh. He, however, has asked the public to suggest more names.