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Home / Jalandhar / Sports infra gets boost in Hoshiarpur with new grounds

Sports infra gets boost in Hoshiarpur with new grounds

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:46 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Government’s efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure at the village- level received a boost with the inauguration of new sports grounds at Naru Nangal Khas, Singriwal and Patti villages in Hoshiarpur district over the past few days.

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Hoshiarpur MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa inaugurated a sports ground constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh at Naru Nangal Khas. He said the government was making continuous efforts to provide better sports facilities to youth and encourage them to take up sports. He said sports helped youngsters develop discipline, team spirit, confidence and a positive outlook.

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At Singriwal, Cabinet Minister Dr Ravjot Singh inaugurated a new ‘Mukh Mantri Khed Maidan’. He said connecting youngsters with sports was a priority of the state government and that the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ initiative had provided a platform to players at the grassroots level. Sports kits for cricket and volleyball were also distributed among players.

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At Patti village, MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Chabbewal MLA Dr Ishank Kumar inaugurated another ‘Mukh Mantri Khed Maidan’. Dr Chabbewal said around 3,100 rural sports grounds were being developed in the state to provide modern facilities to youngsters. He said sports could help keep youth away from drugs and other social evils.

Dr Ishank Kumar said the fourth season of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ would begin from Bathinda on September 5, with more than 10 lakh players expected to participate. He said the government was also working to establish 6,000 gyms in villages.

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The leaders said the objective was not merely to build playgrounds but to turn them into active centres of sporting activity and provide players opportunities to compete at the district, state and national-level.

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