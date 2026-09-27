Sports-themed artwork unveiled at PAP Chowk

A new artwork has come up right at the entrance of the city at PAP Chowk which shall give the visitors a short glimpse of the city's sporting heritage. The artwork on a pillar shows symbolic picture of five players taking part in badminton, football, hockey, cricket and athletics.

Along with the Municipal Corporation officials, the artwork was launched by the officials from PKF Group, a city-based finance company. The work has words "Welcome to Jalandhar" mentioned on the top which have been lit up. Mayor Vaneet Dhir said the new artwork would be a major attraction on the national highway and would fill the visitors with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

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Dhir thanked the PKF Group for its contribution towards keeping the city clean, beautiful and green by undertaking the upkeep and maintenance of the city's green belts and parks. "In view of the works being carried out by PKF group, the Municipal Corporation had entrusted this project to them, which has been completed well", he said.

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Chairman Alok Sondhi said that Namdev Chowk in the city too was being maintained by PKF Group and had been declared the 'Best roundabout of the city' every year by Jalandhar city and the Army Cantonment Board.

Managing Director Vivek Sondhi stated that the year 2026 is also the birth centenary year of the founder of PKF Group, Balbir Raj Sondhi. "He was a visionary industrialist and a social worker. Various programmes related to social service are being conducted by the company throughout the year", he said.