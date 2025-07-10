Sports trials conclude

The sports trials for college wings concluded today in Jalandhar. The trials were open to students from colleges affiliated with Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Punjab Technical University (PTU) and Maharaja Bhupinder Singh University, Patiala. However, despite the wide eligibility not much participation was witnessed. Only 250 boys turned up across all sports disciplines. Many expressed concern over the diminishing enthusiasm for competitive sports among students.

“In the past, these trials would see intense competition and a flood of emerging talent. Now, it feels more like a formality,” said a coach.