Hoshiarpur advocate Indrapal Singh appointed Sr AAG

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 21

Hoshiarpur-based advocate Indrapal Singh has been appointed as Senior Additional Advocate General by the Government of Punjab.

In an order issued by the Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab, advocate Indrapal Singh has been appointed as SAAG in the office of the Advocate General of Punjab. The appointment has been made for a period of one year.

