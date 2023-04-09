SSA, mid-day meal staff hold protest march in city, demand regularisation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

The non-teaching employees under the Samagra Sikhiya Abhiyaan (SSA) and mid-day meal scheme working in the Education Department under the banner of Daftari Karamchari Union held a protest at Karan Enclave in Basti Danishmanda here, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

To meet edu minister Promising the protesters that all their demands would be met, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from West Sheetal Angural arranged a meeting of the protesting employees with the Education Minister at Chandigarh on April 11. However, the union members said if their issues were not resolved in the meeting, a protest will be held in the city on April 15.

The protesters also took out a protest march from Karan Enclave to the office of AAP MLA from West Sheetal Angural and handed over their demand letter to him. The members of the union apprised the MLA about the problems being faced by them and how the successive governments hadn’t been paying attention towards their demands.

They said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the appointment of 8,736 contractual employees on September 5, 2022 and the notification was issued regarding the same in October 7, but even after six months, the employees have yet not received the letters and neither do they know on what parameters they would be regularised.

The members including Kuldeep Singh, Praveen Sharman, Devinderjit Singh, Mohit Sharman, Chamkor Singh, Jagmohan Singh also told the MLA that the employees working at the block level were receiving less pay than those at the district and state level despite being from the same cadre. They said they had time and again raised this issue of ‘salary cut’ of the block level employees, but nothing happened.

They demanded that the government must immediately stop the wage cuts of the employees and release their dues, besides issuing regularisation orders.

