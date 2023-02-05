SSA staff raise pay anomaly with CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 4

A delegation of the Sarv Sikhiya Abhiyan Office Employees met with CM Bhagwant Mann while he was in Jalandhar on Saturday, regarding the issuing of orders for the regularisation of their services and the anomalies of Rs 5,000 in the employees’ salaries.

The teachers said the CM had, on September 5, 2022, declared the regularisation of 8,376 contractual employees of the Education Department, regarding which a notification had also been issued by the state government on October 7, 2022, but none of the employees received any regularisation orders so far. They said after a notification, a difference of Rs 5,000 surfaced in the salaries of district and block-level employees. They demanded that while block employees were being paid Rs 5,000 less in salaries than district employees, this anomaly must be fixed.

Leaders Shobhit Sharma and Gagandeep Sharma said the CM has assured them that the anomaly in the salary would be addressed soon. He also said that an ordered would be released soon regarding the 8,736 employees.