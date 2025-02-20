DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / SSA staff to gherao Sikhiya Bhawan tomorrow

SSA staff to gherao Sikhiya Bhawan tomorrow

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan/Mid-Day Meal Office Employees Union has announced to gherao the Sikhiya Bhawan on February 21 and lock the gate to protest the non-resolution of their demands. Members said Finance Minister Harpal Cheema ordered immediate resolution of the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:51 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan/Mid-Day Meal Office Employees Union has announced to gherao the Sikhiya Bhawan on February 21 and lock the gate to protest the non-resolution of their demands.

Members said Finance Minister Harpal Cheema ordered immediate resolution of the demands in meetings held on March 14, November 6, December 9 and December 26, but the situation remains the same. Leaders said on one was trying to resolve the issues of the employees by holding meetings with them, but on the other hand the bureaucracy was exploiting the employees. They said at the meeting on January 14, it was agreed that the department would release full salaries to the employees if they complete all pending work during the strike.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper