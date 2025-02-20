SSA staff to gherao Sikhiya Bhawan tomorrow

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan/Mid-Day Meal Office Employees Union has announced to gherao the Sikhiya Bhawan on February 21 and lock the gate to protest the non-resolution of their demands.

Members said Finance Minister Harpal Cheema ordered immediate resolution of the demands in meetings held on March 14, November 6, December 9 and December 26, but the situation remains the same. Leaders said on one was trying to resolve the issues of the employees by holding meetings with them, but on the other hand the bureaucracy was exploiting the employees. They said at the meeting on January 14, it was agreed that the department would release full salaries to the employees if they complete all pending work during the strike.